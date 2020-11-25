Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

