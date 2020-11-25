Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

