Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.23 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.