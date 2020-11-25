9,834 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,543,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

RETA stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

