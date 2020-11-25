61,700 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of PKI opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.