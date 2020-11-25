$456.20 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $456.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $444.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,466 shares of company stock worth $3,017,488. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $192,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $936,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 173.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $129.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

