376,120 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 376,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.10% of International Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

