$250.79 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report sales of $250.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.94 million to $256.21 million. PRA Group reported sales of $269.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,570 shares of company stock worth $1,349,128 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 12,814.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PRA Group by 119.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 925,095 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in PRA Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,757,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $43.40 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

