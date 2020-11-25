-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 604,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 371,151 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGI stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $706.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

