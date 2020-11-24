Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.84

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.
Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.
The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
