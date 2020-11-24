Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. The company remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix, persistent asset inflows and inorganic growth initiatives. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. However, continuously increasing expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administrative costs) are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Additionally, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities due to volatile earnings is a major concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

BX stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

