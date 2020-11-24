Zacks Investment Research Upgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. City has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts expect that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in City by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in City by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

