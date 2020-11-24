Zacks Investment Research Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

OSIS stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,866 shares of company stock worth $3,524,177. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

