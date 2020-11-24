Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $128,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

