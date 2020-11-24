Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Total posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 87.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 805.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

