Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.84. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,691. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

