Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,922 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,928,000 after buying an additional 602,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 428.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 506,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.66. 10,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,777. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

