Xiotri Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Xiotri token can now be purchased for $230.98 or 0.01202210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $39,901.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00172110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.85 or 0.01055823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00201388 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00100010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00156324 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

Xiotri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.