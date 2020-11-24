Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.72. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 166 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a current ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -99.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.71.

Get Wilmington Capital Management alerts:

In other Wilmington Capital Management news, Director Christopher Killi bought 100,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$402,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,420.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.