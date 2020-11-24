Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE WSM opened at $112.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

