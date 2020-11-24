Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $74,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,828,000 after buying an additional 140,990 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,622.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 137,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 129,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. 16,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.