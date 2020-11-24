West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 12,305 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.11.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

