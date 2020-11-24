West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.33.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$72.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.39. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.60 and a 12 month high of C$75.30.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

