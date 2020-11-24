Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $380.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.17.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $776,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.