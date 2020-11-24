Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

WASH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

