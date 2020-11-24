Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after acquiring an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.