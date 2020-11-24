Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.19. The stock had a trading volume of 327,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733,076. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 billion, a PE ratio of -91.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

