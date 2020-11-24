Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 26,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

