Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. 29,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.