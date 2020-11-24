Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 96,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 294,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,457,000 after acquiring an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,933. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

