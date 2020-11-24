Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $9.36 on Tuesday, reaching $692.23. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,452. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $692.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

