Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.