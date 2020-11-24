Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
