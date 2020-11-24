VersaBank (VB.TO) (VB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of VB opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.62. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

About VersaBank (VB.TO)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

