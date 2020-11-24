Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.13

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $259.13 and last traded at $259.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

