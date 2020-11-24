ValuEngine Upgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

ATCO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

