ValuEngine Lowers WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:WOWU opened at $1.13 on Friday. WOWI has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
WOWI Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.