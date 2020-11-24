Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.