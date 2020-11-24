Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,403 shares of company stock worth $960,075 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

