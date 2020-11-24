Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,545. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $960,075 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

