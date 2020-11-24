Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. 12,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $960,075. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.