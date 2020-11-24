United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note published on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

