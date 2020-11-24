Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNBLF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $69.00 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

