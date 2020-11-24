Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

UCTT stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

