UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold.

JMPLY stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

