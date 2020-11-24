Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

