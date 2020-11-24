Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.59.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 318,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 674,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

