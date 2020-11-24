Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $3.22. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 54,362 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 48.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

