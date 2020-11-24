Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $3.22. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 54,362 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 48.71%.
Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
