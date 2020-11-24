Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

