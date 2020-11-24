Truist Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $115.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Truist from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.65 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 422,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after buying an additional 191,188 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

