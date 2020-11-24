Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 15,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

